All apartments in South Hill
Find more places like 8814 146th Street Court East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Hill, WA
/
8814 146th Street Court East
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:37 AM

8814 146th Street Court East

8814 146th Street Court East · (253) 590-9591
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Hill
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA 98375
South Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8814 146th Street Court East · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2424 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood. The open floor plan for the living and dining and kitchen area are nice, vaulted ceilings and a slider to the deck area. Livingroom with fireplace, eat in kitchen with skylight for a light and bright work space, alot of outlets for all your kitchen tools. Upstairs Master bedroom and bath and two other bedrooms and main bath finish this level of the home. Downstairs is a large recreation room with fireplace and slider door to the patio area in the rear fenced yard area. The laundry room with great counter space and hook ups for your washer and dryer. The 4th bedroom (2nd Master bedroom) and bathroom and access to the 2 car garage. Nice large fenced yard! Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease min.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Dawnette at 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2566416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8814 146th Street Court East have any available units?
8814 146th Street Court East has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8814 146th Street Court East have?
Some of 8814 146th Street Court East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8814 146th Street Court East currently offering any rent specials?
8814 146th Street Court East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8814 146th Street Court East pet-friendly?
Yes, 8814 146th Street Court East is pet friendly.
Does 8814 146th Street Court East offer parking?
Yes, 8814 146th Street Court East does offer parking.
Does 8814 146th Street Court East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8814 146th Street Court East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8814 146th Street Court East have a pool?
No, 8814 146th Street Court East does not have a pool.
Does 8814 146th Street Court East have accessible units?
No, 8814 146th Street Court East does not have accessible units.
Does 8814 146th Street Court East have units with dishwashers?
No, 8814 146th Street Court East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8814 146th Street Court East have units with air conditioning?
No, 8814 146th Street Court East does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8814 146th Street Court East?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E
South Hill, WA 98373

Similar Pages

South Hill 1 BedroomsSouth Hill 2 Bedrooms
South Hill Apartments with ParkingSouth Hill Apartments with Pool
South Hill Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WA
Maple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity