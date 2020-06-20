8814 146th Street Court East

Amenities

Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood. The open floor plan for the living and dining and kitchen area are nice, vaulted ceilings and a slider to the deck area. Livingroom with fireplace, eat in kitchen with skylight for a light and bright work space, alot of outlets for all your kitchen tools. Upstairs Master bedroom and bath and two other bedrooms and main bath finish this level of the home. Downstairs is a large recreation room with fireplace and slider door to the patio area in the rear fenced yard area. The laundry room with great counter space and hook ups for your washer and dryer. The 4th bedroom (2nd Master bedroom) and bathroom and access to the 2 car garage. Nice large fenced yard! Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease min.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Dawnette at 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



No Cats Allowed



