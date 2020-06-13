Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

19 Apartments for rent in Snoqualmie, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Echo Ridge Apartments
34907 SE Kinsey St, Snoqualmie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An upscale, inviting community with plenty of green space, well-manicured lawns, and a fitness center. Pet-friendly for both dogs and cats. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, washers and dryers, and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Woodlands
34626 SE Swenson Dr, Snoqualmie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1487 sqft
Surrounded by the breathtaking beauty of Snoqualmie Falls and Mount Si, The Woodlands offers more than just a collection of luxury townhomes, the two and three-bedroom residences create an inviting and serene community of designer-inspired townhomes
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8422 375th Ave SE
8422 375th Avenue Southeast, King County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$9,999
3 sqft
Spacious Remodeled Home w/Mt Si Views! Main Floor features, Kitchen w/Bar, Living Room w/lot of windows, large deck & Fireplace, 3 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Formal Dining Room.
Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
8 Units Available
Arrive North Bend
1525 Rock Creek Ridge Blvd SW, North Bend, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1397 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,835
1621 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rock Creek Ridge Apartments in North Bend, Washington, offer pet-friendly units with luxury features like private entrances and garages. Each unit has views of Mount Si.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,849
1323 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,260
1166 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,005
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1422 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1501 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North Issaquah
10 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1426 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1535 248th Avenue Se
1535 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24548 SE 46th Terrace
24548 Southeast 46th Terrace, Klahanie, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2870 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath 3 Storey Home in Sammamish - Sammamish home in mint condition available now.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Issaquah
1 Unit Available
23399 SE 52nd St
23399 Southeast 52nd Street, Issaquah, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4290 sqft
23399 SE 52nd St Available 07/06/20 Amazing one-of-a-kind home you do not want to miss!! - We are pleased to present this elegant and spacious home with views of the Cascades.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
47230 Southeast 162nd Street
47230 Southeast 162nd Street, King County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2500 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent this beautiful riverfront home on an acre with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths! Traditional 2 story home with one bedroom on the main, also perfect for an office/den.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1555 248th Avenue Southeast
1555 248th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
- Single family home on 3.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Snoqualmie, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Snoqualmie renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

