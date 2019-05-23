Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

315 - 10th Street Unit# 2A Available 06/01/19 single family in Snohomish - Beautiful in town location! 5 minute walk to downtown Snohomish and accross the street from the Centennial Trail. This townhome has been updated with paint, wide-plank flooring, and new carpet. Main floor has great room with open kitchen, bar with seating for 6 & large family rm. 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms & a main bathroom with double sinks. 3rd floor is all master suite with laundry. 2 car garage, and on street parking. Owner is looking for 12 month lease, no pets.



-Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/00ea17b041

Questions: Call Heidi (425) 954-7661



No Pets Allowed



