Snohomish, WA
2222 Cady Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

2222 Cady Dr

2222 Cady Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Cady Dr, Snohomish, WA 98290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come take a look at this beautiful home in Snohomish. This house is huge and has all the necessities and lots more. Main floor has a large open concept kitchen, dining room and living room that welcome all who visit. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms, including the master with a king sized walk in closet and stunning bathroom. A second bathroom, laundry, and a bonus room round things out on the top floor. Downstairs has tons of space with a bedroom, full bathroom, and another bonus room! Outside, enjoy your own low-maintenance grass yard and garden patches outside, as well as the peace of the protected green space behind the house from either the downstairs patio or gorgeous composite wood deck. Perfect for those warm summer evenings. Shelves and cabinets in the garage will stay for your use, as will the safe in the master closet. Unbeatable location, just minutes from shopping, as well as access to Highway 2 and 9. This home will be gone quickly, so take a look right away. Contact us to schedule a viewing, and visit the posting at www.whiteclover.org for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Cady Dr have any available units?
2222 Cady Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish, WA.
What amenities does 2222 Cady Dr have?
Some of 2222 Cady Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Cady Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Cady Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Cady Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 Cady Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2222 Cady Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Cady Dr offers parking.
Does 2222 Cady Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Cady Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Cady Dr have a pool?
No, 2222 Cady Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2222 Cady Dr have accessible units?
No, 2222 Cady Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Cady Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 Cady Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Cady Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 Cady Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
