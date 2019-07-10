2222 Cady Dr

Amenities

Come take a look at this beautiful home in Snohomish. This house is huge and has all the necessities and lots more. Main floor has a large open concept kitchen, dining room and living room that welcome all who visit. Upstairs, you will find 3 bedrooms, including the master with a king sized walk in closet and stunning bathroom. A second bathroom, laundry, and a bonus room round things out on the top floor. Downstairs has tons of space with a bedroom, full bathroom, and another bonus room! Outside, enjoy your own low-maintenance grass yard and garden patches outside, as well as the peace of the protected green space behind the house from either the downstairs patio or gorgeous composite wood deck. Perfect for those warm summer evenings. Shelves and cabinets in the garage will stay for your use, as will the safe in the master closet. Unbeatable location, just minutes from shopping, as well as access to Highway 2 and 9. This home will be gone quickly, so take a look right away. Contact us to schedule a viewing, and visit the posting at www.whiteclover.org for more info.