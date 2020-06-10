214 Avenue F

Amenities

2 Beds 1 Bath 813 Sq. Ft home - Property Id: 292631



Here it is, the cutest home on the market today! A short walk to historic downtown Snohomish, filled with fun shops and fabulous restaurants. New laminate, carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, new subway tile in the bath along with new quartz counter tops in the kitchen. Vinyl windows w/ screens new. All appliances stay - pack your bags, your new home is ready to move into today! Don't forget the BBQ for the fenced backyard w/ patio area.

