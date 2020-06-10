All apartments in Snohomish
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:50 AM

214 Avenue F

214 Avenue F · No Longer Available
Location

214 Avenue F, Snohomish, WA 98290

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
2 Beds 1 Bath 813 Sq. Ft home - Property Id: 292631

Here it is, the cutest home on the market today! A short walk to historic downtown Snohomish, filled with fun shops and fabulous restaurants. New laminate, carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint, new subway tile in the bath along with new quartz counter tops in the kitchen. Vinyl windows w/ screens new. All appliances stay - pack your bags, your new home is ready to move into today! Don't forget the BBQ for the fenced backyard w/ patio area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292631
Property Id 292631

(RLNE5839540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Avenue F have any available units?
214 Avenue F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Snohomish, WA.
What amenities does 214 Avenue F have?
Some of 214 Avenue F's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Avenue F currently offering any rent specials?
214 Avenue F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Avenue F pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Avenue F is pet friendly.
Does 214 Avenue F offer parking?
No, 214 Avenue F does not offer parking.
Does 214 Avenue F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Avenue F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Avenue F have a pool?
No, 214 Avenue F does not have a pool.
Does 214 Avenue F have accessible units?
No, 214 Avenue F does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Avenue F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Avenue F has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Avenue F have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Avenue F does not have units with air conditioning.

