Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained Custom home that has a Large Private backyard with greenbelt. Hardwood floors in living, kitchen, and family room. Great home for entertaining! 2 car garage, Natural Gas forced air heating. Close to Silverdale and sub-base Bangor. No Smoking in the home. Small pet negotiable with an additional security deposit and one time $100 pet fee. Rent is $2100+$25 septic fee with be total $2125 a month. Home is available 1/15/2020. Email alerts@penppm.com to schedule a showing.