6515 134th Pl SE #F3

Gorgeous, Pet Friendly Condo with attached 1-car Garage! - Beautifully updated top floor, end unit condo in a fabulous location and setting! You will appreciate the space, vaulted ceilings, and layout. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with gorgeous countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, new lush carpet! Outside there is a private sun deck, individual garage with workbench and storage. Backs to an open green space. Water/Sewer included.Pet friendly!
SQ FT:1082
YEAR BUILT: 1999
COUNTY: Snohomish
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Arbors at the Highlands
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Little Cedars
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Valley View
HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Cats OK, Dogs OK up to 35lbs (per HOA). Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer
SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
