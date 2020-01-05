All apartments in Silver Firs
6515 134th Pl SE #F3

6515 134th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6515 134th Place Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98296
Snohomish Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Pet Friendly Condo with attached 1-car Garage! - Beautifully updated top floor, end unit condo in a fabulous location and setting! You will appreciate the space, vaulted ceilings, and layout. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with gorgeous countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, new lush carpet! Outside there is a private sun deck, individual garage with workbench and storage. Backs to an open green space. Water/Sewer included.Pet friendly!

SQ FT:1082

YEAR BUILT: 1999

COUNTY: Snohomish

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Arbors at the Highlands

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Little Cedars
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Valley View
HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Cats OK, Dogs OK up to 35lbs (per HOA). Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer

SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $1550
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00
Non-Refundable Fee: $400

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5416021)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 have any available units?
6515 134th Pl SE #F3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Firs, WA.
What amenities does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 have?
Some of 6515 134th Pl SE #F3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 currently offering any rent specials?
6515 134th Pl SE #F3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 is pet friendly.
Does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 offer parking?
Yes, 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 offers parking.
Does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 have a pool?
No, 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 does not have a pool.
Does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 have accessible units?
No, 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6515 134th Pl SE #F3 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
