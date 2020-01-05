6515 134th Pl SE #F3

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, Pet Friendly Condo with attached 1-car Garage! - Beautifully updated top floor, end unit condo in a fabulous location and setting! You will appreciate the space, vaulted ceilings, and layout. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with gorgeous countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, new lush carpet! Outside there is a private sun deck, individual garage with workbench and storage. Backs to an open green space. Water/Sewer included.Pet friendly!



SQ FT:1082



YEAR BUILT: 1999



COUNTY: Snohomish



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX:Arbors at the Highlands



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Snohomish

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Little Cedars

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Valley View

HIGH SCHOOL: Glacier Peak

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Cats OK, Dogs OK up to 35lbs (per HOA). Additional deposit per pet required. Pet Screening Fee may apply.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



INCLUDED IN RENT: Water, Sewer



SPECIAL TERMS: Liability/Renters Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $1550

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100.00

Non-Refundable Fee: $400



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.



