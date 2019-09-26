All apartments in Silver Firs
17508 54th Avenue South East
Last updated September 26 2019 at 5:35 PM

17508 54th Avenue South East

17508 54th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17508 54th Avenue Southeast, Silver Firs, WA 98012

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Another fantastic listing brought to you by Josh Halpin and Renters Warehouse! This rustic ranch style home offers solitude and tranquility sitting on a secluded 1.5 acre lot bordered a creek and protected land. Well water and Septic. 30 minutes to downtown Bellevue and Microsoft. North Shore School District: Forest View (Elementary), Gateway (Middle), Jackson (High). $2300 refundable security deposit. PETS WELCOME! $500 refundable deposit for up to two pets. No size restriction. No restricted breeds allowed. Renters Insurance required. 600 credit score required. Verifiable current household income exceeding 3X rent required for consideration. Prior evictions, service of notice, late payment of rent, complaints from neighbors, or poor references from prior landlords may result in denial of application. Prior bankruptcies, bills in collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other verifiable evidence of poor management of credit may result in denial of application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

