14013 48th Dr SE

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home With Loft - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has enough space for all your housing needs! At 3,448 square feet this home includes a formal dinning room as well as living and family rooms. The open kitchen has a breakfast nook, spacious cabinets and an additional walk in pantry. There is a loft in addition to all upstairs bedrooms. The master bedroom includes a private bath and a large walk in closet. Fenced backyard, 2 car garage. Pets are considered on a case by case basis. Non-Smoking. AB/KB



