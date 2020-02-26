13705 62nd Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

See yourself in this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom 1,500 sq. ft. home in Everett, WA! Open concept floor plan. Lovely kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and breakfast bar. Spacious living room with a cozy fire place. Charming master suite. Beautiful secondary rooms. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.