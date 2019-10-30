All apartments in Rocky Point
Find more places like 3703 18th Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rocky Point, WA
/
3703 18th Street NW
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3703 18th Street NW

3703 Northwest 18th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3703 Northwest 18th Street, Rocky Point, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice rambler with gas heat and a work shop. - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom updated single family home. This house is on a corner lot with detached garage. Modern kitchen, washer/dryer hook ups. Plenty of yard space. Central location with easy access to PSNS and highways. Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking, no pets. Available 9/2/2019 Please call for more info. (IP & KM)

Each applicant 18 and over must make 3x the monthly rent to qualify. Have good rental references and no evictions.

Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE4184409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3703 18th Street NW have any available units?
3703 18th Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rocky Point, WA.
Is 3703 18th Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
3703 18th Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3703 18th Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 3703 18th Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rocky Point.
Does 3703 18th Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 3703 18th Street NW offers parking.
Does 3703 18th Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3703 18th Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3703 18th Street NW have a pool?
No, 3703 18th Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 3703 18th Street NW have accessible units?
No, 3703 18th Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3703 18th Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3703 18th Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3703 18th Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3703 18th Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WANavy Yard City, WAPort Orchard, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WABainbridge Island, WA
Poulsbo, WAWauna, WAMaplewood, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WAUniversity Place, WATukwila, WASeaTac, WADes Moines, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College