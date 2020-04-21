2667 Vincent Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This 3BD/3BA Bremerton home HAS to be seen to be believed! - This AMAZING custom Bremerton home has to be seen to be believed.

How could so much cool be under one roof??

Tri level home has something new at each turn.

Uppermost level has your open area living room/dining room/kitchen all with Pergo flooring.

Sliding glass door to the top floor deck. Kitchen with all appliances including microhood. Pantry area and full custom bath.

Middle floor has all your good sized bedrooms, Master with it's own custom full bath with jetted tub, double closets and slider to its own private deck that leads down to the back yard. Another full bath in the hallway that also has your washer/dryer hookups. Washer and dryer in property are not owner supplied appliances. Tenants are welcome to use them, however if they cease to function they will not be replaced or repaired. They can however be removed.

Lower level has another bonus room that could be an office or used for storage and access to the over sized double car garage with work bench and lots of storage space.

Fully fenced back yard and sits on an over sized lot.

Solar panels for amazing energy efficiency, tankless water heater for endless hot water, central vacuum system for easy cleaning and a generator for when the wind blows too hard.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Gas forced air heat and on city water.

On Septic so a flat $25 a month septic use fee takes the place of what would be a much higher sewer bill.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



