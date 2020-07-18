All apartments in Richland
Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:57 AM

2877 Tuscanna Dr.

2877 Tuscanna Drive · (509) 492-0456
Location

2877 Tuscanna Drive, Richland, WA 99354

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1553 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
In the beautiful Horn Rapids golf community. Full access to community amenities included in tenancy. Horn Rapids is nestled among rolling hills, minutes from downtown Richland and provides panoramic views of the Yakima River, Rattlesnake Mountain, and surrounding Tri-Cities.
http://www.hornrapidshomes.com/

Please Note there is a $375 non refundable cleaning fee also required.
Built in 2016

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage,1553 townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2877 Tuscanna Dr. have any available units?
2877 Tuscanna Dr. has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2877 Tuscanna Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2877 Tuscanna Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 Tuscanna Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2877 Tuscanna Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 2877 Tuscanna Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2877 Tuscanna Dr. offers parking.
Does 2877 Tuscanna Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2877 Tuscanna Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 Tuscanna Dr. have a pool?
No, 2877 Tuscanna Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2877 Tuscanna Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2877 Tuscanna Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 Tuscanna Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2877 Tuscanna Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2877 Tuscanna Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2877 Tuscanna Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
