2304 Boulder St Available 07/17/20 2304 Boulder St - GREAT LOCATION!!! Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a den. Nice sized fully fenced in backyard and easy access to the bypass highway. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Pets on approval (over 1 yr old) with non-refundable fee 200 for small dog(under 20lbs) 300 for Medium dog 60 lbs and under and 400 for large dog. Pet rent of $35 per month. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Cats Allowed



