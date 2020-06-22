All apartments in Richland
2304 Boulder St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2304 Boulder St

2304 Boulder Street · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Boulder Street, Richland, WA 99352

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2304 Boulder St Available 07/17/20 2304 Boulder St - GREAT LOCATION!!! Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a den. Nice sized fully fenced in backyard and easy access to the bypass highway. Laundry room with Washer and Dryer. Pets on approval (over 1 yr old) with non-refundable fee 200 for small dog(under 20lbs) 300 for Medium dog 60 lbs and under and 400 for large dog. Pet rent of $35 per month. Pets subject to screening at https://crownpropertymanagement.petscreening.com. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4385387)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Boulder St have any available units?
2304 Boulder St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richland, WA.
Is 2304 Boulder St currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Boulder St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Boulder St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Boulder St is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Boulder St offer parking?
No, 2304 Boulder St does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Boulder St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 Boulder St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Boulder St have a pool?
No, 2304 Boulder St does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Boulder St have accessible units?
No, 2304 Boulder St does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Boulder St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Boulder St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Boulder St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Boulder St does not have units with air conditioning.
