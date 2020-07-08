1525 29th Avenue Court Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98373
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Puyallup Duplex - You will love this modern duplex with 2 bedrooms and bonus room. with it's spacious 1050 sq. ft., 2 car garage and private setting but only 5 minutes to freeway access. Sorry, no pets.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2613568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B have any available units?
1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B currently offering any rent specials?
1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B is not currently offering any rent specials.