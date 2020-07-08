All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B

1525 29th Avenue Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1525 29th Avenue Court Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98373

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Puyallup Duplex - You will love this modern duplex with 2 bedrooms and bonus room. with it's spacious 1050 sq. ft., 2 car garage and private setting but only 5 minutes to freeway access. Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2613568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B have any available units?
1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B currently offering any rent specials?
1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B pet-friendly?
No, 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B offer parking?
Yes, 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B offers parking.
Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B have a pool?
No, 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B does not have a pool.
Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B have accessible units?
No, 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1525 29th Ave Ct S.W. # B does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle