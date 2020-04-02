Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wellington Ridge home with 3 bedrooms plus a Bonus Room -

This home is located in the Wellington Ridge neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approx. 2,036 sq. ft. The large kitchen features solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space, along with a large pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The home has two bedrooms upstairs along with a large master suite with attached bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk in closet. The utility room includes stacking front loading washer and dryer. The home has a 2 car garage and AC. No Pets and this is a No Smoking Property.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



14815 48th Avenue NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $2,350.00/ month

Deposit: $2,250.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available March 1st

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4869126)