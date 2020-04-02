All apartments in Purdy
14815 48th Avenue NW
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:58 PM

14815 48th Avenue NW

14815 48th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

14815 48th Avenue Northwest, Purdy, WA 98332

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wellington Ridge home with 3 bedrooms plus a Bonus Room -
This home is located in the Wellington Ridge neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approx. 2,036 sq. ft. The large kitchen features solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space, along with a large pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The home has two bedrooms upstairs along with a large master suite with attached bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk in closet. The utility room includes stacking front loading washer and dryer. The home has a 2 car garage and AC. No Pets and this is a No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

14815 48th Avenue NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,350.00/ month
Deposit: $2,250.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available March 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4869126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

