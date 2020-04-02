Amenities
Wellington Ridge home with 3 bedrooms plus a Bonus Room -
This home is located in the Wellington Ridge neighborhood with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and approx. 2,036 sq. ft. The large kitchen features solid surface counter tops, stainless appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space, along with a large pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace and hardwood floors. The home has two bedrooms upstairs along with a large master suite with attached bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and walk in closet. The utility room includes stacking front loading washer and dryer. The home has a 2 car garage and AC. No Pets and this is a No Smoking Property.
14815 48th Avenue NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $2,350.00/ month
Deposit: $2,250.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available March 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Pets Allowed
