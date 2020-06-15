21802 110th Street CT E

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking internet access

Lonesome Dove Retreat - Property Id: 285437



Your newly-renovated studio is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bonney Lake just minutes from shopping and services. A paved walk leads from off street parking through a gated arbor and up a concrete ramp to a private courtyard with garden beds, a large deck and the entrance to your beautiful retreat. Double glass french doors with built in blinds open to a carpeted great room comfortably furnished with a queen bed and bed stand, lounge chair, flat-screen TV on a desk/credenza, storage cabinet and table and chair. A large upper window provides additional natural lighting and ventilation that complements the overhead fan and AC. Adjoining is a kitchenette with Jenn aire cook top, fridge, microwave, small appliances, and cooking/dinnerware. Extra wide doors open to a walk-in closet with dresser and large fully tiled bathroom with roll-in shower. Your home is move-in ready from the clothes hamper to art on the walls. First & last month's rent required with security deposit.

Property Id 285437



No Pets Allowed



