Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

21802 110th Street CT E

21802 110th Street Court East · (253) 862-3788
Location

21802 110th Street Court East, Prairie Heights, WA 98321

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
internet access
Lonesome Dove Retreat - Property Id: 285437

Your newly-renovated studio is located in a quiet neighborhood near Bonney Lake just minutes from shopping and services. A paved walk leads from off street parking through a gated arbor and up a concrete ramp to a private courtyard with garden beds, a large deck and the entrance to your beautiful retreat. Double glass french doors with built in blinds open to a carpeted great room comfortably furnished with a queen bed and bed stand, lounge chair, flat-screen TV on a desk/credenza, storage cabinet and table and chair. A large upper window provides additional natural lighting and ventilation that complements the overhead fan and AC. Adjoining is a kitchenette with Jenn aire cook top, fridge, microwave, small appliances, and cooking/dinnerware. Extra wide doors open to a walk-in closet with dresser and large fully tiled bathroom with roll-in shower. Your home is move-in ready from the clothes hamper to art on the walls. First & last month's rent required with security deposit.
Property Id 285437

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21802 110th Street CT E have any available units?
21802 110th Street CT E has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21802 110th Street CT E have?
Some of 21802 110th Street CT E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21802 110th Street CT E currently offering any rent specials?
21802 110th Street CT E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21802 110th Street CT E pet-friendly?
No, 21802 110th Street CT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Heights.
Does 21802 110th Street CT E offer parking?
Yes, 21802 110th Street CT E does offer parking.
Does 21802 110th Street CT E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21802 110th Street CT E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21802 110th Street CT E have a pool?
No, 21802 110th Street CT E does not have a pool.
Does 21802 110th Street CT E have accessible units?
No, 21802 110th Street CT E does not have accessible units.
Does 21802 110th Street CT E have units with dishwashers?
No, 21802 110th Street CT E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21802 110th Street CT E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21802 110th Street CT E has units with air conditioning.
