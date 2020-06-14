Apartment List
/
WA
/
poulsbo
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Poulsbo, WA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Poulsbo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
9 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
$1,439
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
15 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,375
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1301 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Poulsbo
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
Island Homestead
541 Homestead Ln NE, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1142 sqft
Newly remodeled homes set on landscaped grounds with territorial and greenbelt views. 30-minute commute to Seattle and walking distance to downtown. Units have fully equipped kitchens and large living rooms with fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
645 Madison Avenue
645 Madison Avenue North, Bainbridge Island, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Downtown Winslow....walk to town and the Seattle ferry - This adorable home sits just back off of the hustle and bustle of Madison Avenue enough to make you forget you are right in the center of town.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Winslow
1 Unit Available
1257 Patmos Lane NW
1257 Patmos Ln NW, Bainbridge Island, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1608 sqft
Winslow ....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Poulsbo, WA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Poulsbo renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Poulsbo 1 BedroomsPoulsbo 2 BedroomsPoulsbo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoulsbo 3 Bedrooms
Poulsbo Apartments with BalconyPoulsbo Apartments with GaragePoulsbo Apartments with GymPoulsbo Apartments with Parking
Poulsbo Apartments with PoolPoulsbo Apartments with Washer-DryerPoulsbo Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoulsbo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAArlington, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAOak Harbor, WAMill Creek East, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College