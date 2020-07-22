449 Northwest Nesvik Way

Amenities

This beautifully appointed home offers a spacious and modern kitchen, with all appliances and large pantry. Carpeted floors in living and dining rooms; large bonus room on upper level. Roomy laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Master bedroom suite on upper level features a generous walk-in closet and private bath with luscious over-sized soaking tub and separate shower. Two car garage provides even more storage space. And a community playground completes the amenities. This great home in the Stendahl Ridge development is only minutes to Sub Base Bangor and an easy commute to Silverdale and the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal. A single pet may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

