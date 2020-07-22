All apartments in Poulsbo
Last updated October 28 2019 at 5:07 PM

449 Northwest Nesvik Way

449 Northwest Nesvik Way · No Longer Available
Location

449 Northwest Nesvik Way, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
This beautifully appointed home offers a spacious and modern kitchen, with all appliances and large pantry. Carpeted floors in living and dining rooms; large bonus room on upper level. Roomy laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Master bedroom suite on upper level features a generous walk-in closet and private bath with luscious over-sized soaking tub and separate shower. Two car garage provides even more storage space. And a community playground completes the amenities. This great home in the Stendahl Ridge development is only minutes to Sub Base Bangor and an easy commute to Silverdale and the Bainbridge Island Ferry Terminal. A single pet may be possible with owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way have any available units?
449 Northwest Nesvik Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way have?
Some of 449 Northwest Nesvik Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Northwest Nesvik Way currently offering any rent specials?
449 Northwest Nesvik Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Northwest Nesvik Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Northwest Nesvik Way is pet friendly.
Does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way offer parking?
Yes, 449 Northwest Nesvik Way offers parking.
Does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Northwest Nesvik Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way have a pool?
No, 449 Northwest Nesvik Way does not have a pool.
Does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way have accessible units?
No, 449 Northwest Nesvik Way does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 449 Northwest Nesvik Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Northwest Nesvik Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Northwest Nesvik Way does not have units with air conditioning.
