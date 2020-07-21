All apartments in Poulsbo
19822 Ash Crest Loop NE

19822 Ash Crest Loop Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19822 Ash Crest Loop Northeast, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic newer home in Poulsbo Place! Right in the heart of town. Walking distance to nearly everything including the waterfront, shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and the marina. This home has 2 large bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a den that is an ideal space for an office or library. It is a pristine home inside and out! No smoking, No pets. Available November 5th. . Yard maintenance and landscaping included in the monthly rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. PT Properties does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

Please call 1-877-283-7368 to schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE have any available units?
19822 Ash Crest Loop NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE have?
Some of 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE currently offering any rent specials?
19822 Ash Crest Loop NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE pet-friendly?
No, 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Poulsbo.
Does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE offer parking?
No, 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE does not offer parking.
Does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE have a pool?
No, 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE does not have a pool.
Does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE have accessible units?
No, 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19822 Ash Crest Loop NE does not have units with air conditioning.
