19822 Ash Crest Loop NE

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry range

Fantastic newer home in Poulsbo Place! Right in the heart of town. Walking distance to nearly everything including the waterfront, shopping, dining, Farmer's Market and the marina. This home has 2 large bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a den that is an ideal space for an office or library. It is a pristine home inside and out! No smoking, No pets. Available November 5th. . Yard maintenance and landscaping included in the monthly rent. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. PT Properties does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



