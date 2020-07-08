Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage

1968 NE Lind Court Available 05/15/20 One story Poulsbo charmer now available - This lovely one story home sites quietly at the back of a cozy neighborhood cul-de-sac with lovely day long sunny Southern exposure. This lovely flat yard not only has a back yard that is completely fenced for privacy but has a large covered back deck, which makes for perfect year round outdoor usable space. There are even a few mature Blueberry bushes for your summer crop. The floor plan flows easily from the the entry to the open kitchen, breakfast nook and family room area complete with a gas burning fireplace. There is also a more formal separate dining area or maybe a home office space. The master bedroom with en suite bath, complete with a walk in shower, is perfectly private at the opposite end of the house from the other two bedrooms and full hall bath. Easy access inside with the professionally installed ramp from the garage.

