Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

1968 NE Lind Court

1968 Northeast Lind Court · No Longer Available
Location

1968 Northeast Lind Court, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
1968 NE Lind Court Available 05/15/20 One story Poulsbo charmer now available - This lovely one story home sites quietly at the back of a cozy neighborhood cul-de-sac with lovely day long sunny Southern exposure. This lovely flat yard not only has a back yard that is completely fenced for privacy but has a large covered back deck, which makes for perfect year round outdoor usable space. There are even a few mature Blueberry bushes for your summer crop. The floor plan flows easily from the the entry to the open kitchen, breakfast nook and family room area complete with a gas burning fireplace. There is also a more formal separate dining area or maybe a home office space. The master bedroom with en suite bath, complete with a walk in shower, is perfectly private at the opposite end of the house from the other two bedrooms and full hall bath. Easy access inside with the professionally installed ramp from the garage.
Call for to arrange a viewing.
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

(RLNE5747625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1968 NE Lind Court have any available units?
1968 NE Lind Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 1968 NE Lind Court have?
Some of 1968 NE Lind Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1968 NE Lind Court currently offering any rent specials?
1968 NE Lind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1968 NE Lind Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1968 NE Lind Court is pet friendly.
Does 1968 NE Lind Court offer parking?
Yes, 1968 NE Lind Court offers parking.
Does 1968 NE Lind Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1968 NE Lind Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1968 NE Lind Court have a pool?
No, 1968 NE Lind Court does not have a pool.
Does 1968 NE Lind Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1968 NE Lind Court has accessible units.
Does 1968 NE Lind Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1968 NE Lind Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1968 NE Lind Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1968 NE Lind Court does not have units with air conditioning.

