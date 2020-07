Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in Poulsbo Place! This Light and bright well maintained home is waiting for you. 2 large Bedrooms with walk in closets and 2 full bathrooms. Walking distance to Farmer's Market, shops, restaurants and activities downtown year round. Conveniently located in the North Kitsap School district. No Pets. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. PT Properties does not accept reusable comprehensive tenant screening reports.