Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage pet friendly

1885 Claret Loop Available 01/15/19 Must See Vinland Pointe 4 Bedroom - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath newer home in great Poulsbo neighborhood backing up to Vinland Elementary. Offering lots of light throughout, the open layout features a large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and gas range. All bedrooms are upstairs with the master offering a spacious closet and private bathroom. Mud room, den and fully fenced backyard complete this home. Community of Vinland Pointe offers parks and trails and a great location convenient to the highway and charming downtown Poulsbo. Dogs possible with owner approval and additional security deposit, no cats.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/770634?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



No Cats Allowed



