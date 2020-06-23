All apartments in Poulsbo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1885 Claret Loop

1885 Claret Loop Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1885 Claret Loop Northwest, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
1885 Claret Loop Available 01/15/19 Must See Vinland Pointe 4 Bedroom - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath newer home in great Poulsbo neighborhood backing up to Vinland Elementary. Offering lots of light throughout, the open layout features a large kitchen with island, stainless steel appliances and gas range. All bedrooms are upstairs with the master offering a spacious closet and private bathroom. Mud room, den and fully fenced backyard complete this home. Community of Vinland Pointe offers parks and trails and a great location convenient to the highway and charming downtown Poulsbo. Dogs possible with owner approval and additional security deposit, no cats.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/770634?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4032113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

