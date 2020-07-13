/
pet friendly apartments
45 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Port Orchard, WA
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
5 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
5 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
542 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
686 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
941 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1970 Sidney Ave #201
1970 Sidney Avenue, Port Orchard, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
860 sqft
1970 Sidney Ave #201 Available 08/17/20 Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment with two decks and water/sewer/garbage paid! - Upper level 2BR/1BA apartment in 4 plex unit in Port Orchard. Living room/dining room, kitchen with all appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
280 Maltese Ct
280 Maltese Ct, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1240 sqft
280 Maltese Ct Available 08/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom in Port Orchard on Cul-de-sac! - This charming 2-story home features 3 bedrooms in a desirable location on a cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7158 Parkstone Ln SW
7158 Parkstone Lane Southwest, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
7158 Parkstone Lane - 4 bedroom 3 bath classic McCormick Woods home. Rent $2400.00 Deposit $2350.00. Well maintained home, large kitchen with gas stovetop, wall oven, bonus room, washer, and dryer, 5 piece master bath with jetted tub.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
4222 Andasio Loop SE
4222 Andasio Loop SE, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
2105 sqft
This brand-new home is located at the new Andasio Village in Port Orchard. You will be the first to live at this designer home! Home greets you with a covered front porch and an airy 2-story vaulted entry with natural light and open concept.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Poplar St
109 Poplar Street, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2304 sqft
109 Poplar St Available 07/16/20 Newly painted & new flooring! Unique tri level 3B/2.5 home in private SK neighborhood - This awesome tri level house has room for everyone! Uppermost level has the three bedrooms, Master with .
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
717 Freedom Ct SE
717 Freedom Ct, Port Orchard, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1780 sqft
Available 05/01/20 Beautiful Home in Port Orchard - Property Id: 52508 Beautiful home conveniently located near Port Orchard waterfront and fast ferry to Seattle.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
2125 Indigo Pointe Place
2125 Indigo Pointe Place, Port Orchard, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1390 sqft
Well maintained two story 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located near shopping and highway. Low maintenance yard. Newer carpet, gas range, all bedrooms and laundry hookups are located upstairs. Master with private full bath.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orchard
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
15 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1050 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204
1745 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
1745 W Sunn Fjord Lane H-204 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Bremerton condo with amenities! - This second floor wonderful Bremerton condo was completely remodeled in 2018! New paint, new trim, new kitchen cabinets and more! The entry way has vinyl
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3724 W E St
3724 West F Street, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
768 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom house in Bremerton! - **ABOUT THE AREA** Convenient location in Bremerton closed to Navy base, main roads, shopping, restaurants, schools and more...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1755 W Sunn Fjord Ln D53
1755 West Sunn Fjord Lane, Navy Yard City, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular views 2 bed/2bath, great amenities - Property Id: 315010 Available Now - email, text, or call! Fresh renovation and spectacular views overlooking Sinclair Inlet! Sparkling clean and immaculate 2 bed 2 bath, great open floor plan, Front
Results within 5 miles of Port Orchard
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Manette
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2695 SE Brookwood Dr
2695 Southeast Brookwood Drive, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
This home has been loved, cared for & well maintained. It's Situated in a cul de sac & buffered by a greenbelt for ultimate privacy yet w/in a community. Mature landscaping, lots of decking & fully fenced rear yard compliment this 3 bed 1.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1533 Puget Dr E
1533 Puget Drive East, Manchester, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1464 sqft
1533 Puget Dr E - Looking for peace and quiet? Look no further. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath tri-level is waiting for you. Wonderful wrap-around deck for Summer BBQs. Enjoy your outside activities in the huge fenced-in back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Port Orchard
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,322
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,515
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
929 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
27 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1073 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
