All apartments in Port Orchard
Find more places like 4000 Coronet Place SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Port Orchard, WA
/
4000 Coronet Place SE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

4000 Coronet Place SE

4000 Coronet Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Port Orchard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4000 Coronet Place Southeast, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4000 Coronet Place SE Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom With Loft Above Garage! - Welcome home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.75 bath home in the heart of Port Orchard! Inside this 2,240 square foot home youll find an absolutely beautiful remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, white quartz countertops plus a huge island! Living room features vaulted ceilings and pergo flooring and leads to a HUGE completely fenced in backyard and deck to enjoy those summers days. The sunken family room with gas fireplace connects to the master bedroom with TWO walk in closets. Upstairs features 3 more bedrooms, plus one with its own private deck! Did we forget to mention the extra bedroom and bathroom above the 2 car detached garage? Dont miss your chance to call the gorgeous home yours before its too late. Home also includes heat pump with AC and is close to shopping, schools, ferry and HWY 16 for an easy commute! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to set up a showing or find out more information!

*Please DO NOT DISTURB the current occupants
**Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Coronet Place SE have any available units?
4000 Coronet Place SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 4000 Coronet Place SE have?
Some of 4000 Coronet Place SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Coronet Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Coronet Place SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Coronet Place SE pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Coronet Place SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Orchard.
Does 4000 Coronet Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Coronet Place SE offers parking.
Does 4000 Coronet Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Coronet Place SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Coronet Place SE have a pool?
No, 4000 Coronet Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Coronet Place SE have accessible units?
No, 4000 Coronet Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Coronet Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Coronet Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Coronet Place SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4000 Coronet Place SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Similar Pages

Port Orchard 1 BedroomsPort Orchard 2 Bedrooms
Port Orchard Apartments with ParkingPort Orchard Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Port Orchard Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABothell West, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WA
Milton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College