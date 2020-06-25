Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4000 Coronet Place SE Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom With Loft Above Garage! - Welcome home to this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.75 bath home in the heart of Port Orchard! Inside this 2,240 square foot home youll find an absolutely beautiful remodeled kitchen with tall white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, mosaic tile backsplash, white quartz countertops plus a huge island! Living room features vaulted ceilings and pergo flooring and leads to a HUGE completely fenced in backyard and deck to enjoy those summers days. The sunken family room with gas fireplace connects to the master bedroom with TWO walk in closets. Upstairs features 3 more bedrooms, plus one with its own private deck! Did we forget to mention the extra bedroom and bathroom above the 2 car detached garage? Dont miss your chance to call the gorgeous home yours before its too late. Home also includes heat pump with AC and is close to shopping, schools, ferry and HWY 16 for an easy commute! Call Paramount Property Management today at 360-874-0500 to set up a showing or find out more information!



*Please DO NOT DISTURB the current occupants

**Paramount will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770290)