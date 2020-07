Amenities

Desirable home in McCormick Ridge. - Desirable 3 bed, 2.5 bath home in McCormick Ridge on a corner lot. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, upstairs loft and luxurious master suite. The master suite will be your own place to relax in your great soaking tub. Stainless kitchen appliances. Gas heat. Fully fenced back yard. 2-car garage. Neighborhood parks. Convenient Port Orchard location. Easy commute to military bases. Easy access to HWY 16. No pets. Available 5/1/2020



