Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

2187 Caleb Pl. Available 11/14/19 Newer construction 4 Bedroom Port Orchard Home - Great 4 bedroom house in Port Orchard neighborhood. First floor has a nice eat in kitchen that opens to the family area featuring a gas log fireplace. Sliding back doors lead to a fenced backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs with master offering private bathroom. Upstairs laundry room has hookups. Small to medium sized dogs are possible with approval and additional security deposit.



Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do NOT look around the property.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032641?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2752711)