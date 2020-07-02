2187 Caleb Place Southeast, Port Orchard, WA 98366
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
2187 Caleb Pl. Available 11/14/19 Newer construction 4 Bedroom Port Orchard Home - Great 4 bedroom house in Port Orchard neighborhood. First floor has a nice eat in kitchen that opens to the family area featuring a gas log fireplace. Sliding back doors lead to a fenced backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs with master offering private bathroom. Upstairs laundry room has hookups. Small to medium sized dogs are possible with approval and additional security deposit.
Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do NOT look around the property.
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032641?source=marketing
Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2752711)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
