Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

2187 Caleb Pl.

2187 Caleb Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2187 Caleb Place Southeast, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
2187 Caleb Pl. Available 11/14/19 Newer construction 4 Bedroom Port Orchard Home - Great 4 bedroom house in Port Orchard neighborhood. First floor has a nice eat in kitchen that opens to the family area featuring a gas log fireplace. Sliding back doors lead to a fenced backyard. All bedrooms are upstairs with master offering private bathroom. Upstairs laundry room has hookups. Small to medium sized dogs are possible with approval and additional security deposit.

Note: this home is currently occupied. We encourage you to drive-by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1032641?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2752711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2187 Caleb Pl. have any available units?
2187 Caleb Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 2187 Caleb Pl. have?
Some of 2187 Caleb Pl.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2187 Caleb Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
2187 Caleb Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2187 Caleb Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2187 Caleb Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 2187 Caleb Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 2187 Caleb Pl. offers parking.
Does 2187 Caleb Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2187 Caleb Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2187 Caleb Pl. have a pool?
No, 2187 Caleb Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 2187 Caleb Pl. have accessible units?
No, 2187 Caleb Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 2187 Caleb Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2187 Caleb Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2187 Caleb Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2187 Caleb Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.

