Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

4203 147th St SW Available 07/10/19 4203 147th St NW - (FOR RENT) Nice great-room concept. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath rambler. Floor-plan is Pacific Heights. Nice landscaped yard with covered front porch entry. Vinyl siding, attached 2 car garage. Spacious kitchen with Island and adjacent dining area. Gas forced air heat and much more. Please call Gwenever Cannon, broker with CENTURY 21 North Homes, at 425-876-0066 cell or 425-743-4009 office, before applying.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4153684)