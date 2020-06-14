Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

11 Apartments for rent in Pasco, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pasco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
931 Leola St
931 West Leola Street, Pasco, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Pasco! - Set up a time to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Pasco off Leola St. This house is conveniently located close to N. 4th Ave, close access to freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Pasco
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Evergreen Ridge
1775 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
943 sqft
Evergreen Ridge Apartments for rent in Richland, Washington, boasts the best views in town! Situated in the middle of the Tri-Cities, Evergreen Ridge offers comfort and convenience in one of the best locations! Experience an array of outdoor
Results within 5 miles of Pasco
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
1 Unit Available
Seasons on 4th Avenue
8180 W 4th Ave, Kennewick, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8180 W. 4th Avenue Available 06/26/20 - Our 2 bedroom/2 bathrooms have 1137 square feet perfectly laid out to maximize your space. The master bedroom has a big bay window and an extra large walk-in closet.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
3887 W 7th Ave, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1262 sqft
Welcome to Sunset Ridge Apartments – a brand new apartment community located in Central Kennewick, offering 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath apartments built with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Badger Mountain Ranch
451 Westcliffe Boulevard, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1310 sqft
Nestled in a great South Richland neighborhood, Badger Mountain Ranch offers brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
8 Units Available
The Commons
2894 Salk Avenue, Richland, WA
Studio
$1,000
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Cedar North
1621 George Washington Way, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1115 sqft
Cedar North has spacious 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. Our community offers friendly, professional staff, a refreshing seasonal pool and modern laundry facilities in each building.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Lofts at Innovation Center
2895 Pauling Ave, Richland, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
958 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Lofts at Innovation Center in Richland. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
222 Douglas Av
222 Douglass Ave, Richland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
222 Douglas Av Available 06/15/20 Fully Remodeled and Updated Duplex in Richland - The original B house has had a full blown make over. Upon entry you have a large living room with a large picture window and a bead board wall.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
928 S. Elm St
928 South Elm Street, Kennewick, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1434 sqft
Fully Renovated Single Family Home for Rent - This beautiful home is fully remodeled and updated through out. It is located on the corner of 10th av and Elm St in Kennewick.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2308 W 37th ave
2308 West 37th Avenue, Kennewick, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
2308 W 37th ave Available 04/20/20 South Kennewick home - This home will be move in ready by Mid April. Located off of 36th and Ely this home is a quick commute to the freeway systems including 395 and I-82.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Pasco, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Pasco renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

