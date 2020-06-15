931 Leola St

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 bath in Pasco! - Set up a time to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Pasco off Leola St. This house is conveniently located close to N. 4th Ave, close access to freeway. Spacious living room with hardwood floors, that leads into dining room and kitchen. Fresh paint all throughout home. New flooring in kitchen and hall bath. 3rd bedroom has private bathroom. and outdoor access. Fenced front and backyard. UGS/ Central Heat and Air. Set up a time now to see this rental. Call Kris at Celski and Associates Inc. 509-735-4148.



Rent: $1,300.00

Deposit: $1,300.00



No Pets Allowed



