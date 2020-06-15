All apartments in Pasco
Pasco, WA
931 Leola St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

931 Leola St

931 West Leola Street · (509) 735-4148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

931 West Leola Street, Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 931 Leola St · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 bath in Pasco! - Set up a time to see this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Pasco off Leola St. This house is conveniently located close to N. 4th Ave, close access to freeway. Spacious living room with hardwood floors, that leads into dining room and kitchen. Fresh paint all throughout home. New flooring in kitchen and hall bath. 3rd bedroom has private bathroom. and outdoor access. Fenced front and backyard. UGS/ Central Heat and Air. Set up a time now to see this rental. Call Kris at Celski and Associates Inc. 509-735-4148.

We honor the Fair Housing Act, all our properties are rented on a non-discriminatory basis.

Rent: $1,300.00
Deposit: $1,300.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4822965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 931 Leola St have any available units?
931 Leola St has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 931 Leola St currently offering any rent specials?
931 Leola St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 931 Leola St pet-friendly?
No, 931 Leola St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco.
Does 931 Leola St offer parking?
No, 931 Leola St does not offer parking.
Does 931 Leola St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 931 Leola St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 931 Leola St have a pool?
No, 931 Leola St does not have a pool.
Does 931 Leola St have accessible units?
No, 931 Leola St does not have accessible units.
Does 931 Leola St have units with dishwashers?
No, 931 Leola St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 931 Leola St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 931 Leola St has units with air conditioning.
