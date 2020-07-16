All apartments in Pasco
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8206 Wenatchee Ct

8206 Wenatchee Court · (509) 735-4148
Location

8206 Wenatchee Court, Pasco, WA 99301

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8206 Wenatchee Ct · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8206 Wenatchee Ct Available 08/10/20 West Pasco 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Pasco rental available beginning of August!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes equipped with a large living room with tons of open space, Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large windows that allow natural lighting to enter the home. With a spacious backyard ready for all of your entertainment needs. Washer and dryer. Come make this home yours!!! Call Kris with Celski and Associates Inc. TODAY for a personal showing!! 509-735-4148.

Monthly Rent: $1,500.00.
Security Deposit: $1,500.00.
Application Fee: $35.00, for each applicant over the age of 18.

We support the Fair Housing Act. All units available for rent on a non-discriminatory basis l

(RLNE5904937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

