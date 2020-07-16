Amenities

8206 Wenatchee Ct Available 08/10/20 West Pasco 3 bedroom 2 bath! - Pasco rental available beginning of August!!! This 3 bedroom 2 bath comes equipped with a large living room with tons of open space, Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large windows that allow natural lighting to enter the home. With a spacious backyard ready for all of your entertainment needs. Washer and dryer. Come make this home yours!!! Call Kris with Celski and Associates Inc. TODAY for a personal showing!! 509-735-4148.



Monthly Rent: $1,500.00.

Security Deposit: $1,500.00.

Application Fee: $35.00, for each applicant over the age of 18.



We support the Fair Housing Act. All units available for rent on a non-discriminatory basis l



