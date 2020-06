Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Welcoming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Pasco - This three bedroom house in West Pasco is the perfect place to call home. This house has underground sprinklers and a 2 car garage. Your are greeted by an open floor plan that has lots of Windows for great natural lighting. The house is located close to highway access and grocery stores. Call Kris today to schedule a showing 509-735-4148



The rent is $1,400 a month.

Deposit $1,400.

$35 application fee for all applicants over 18 years old.



We support the Fair Housing Act. All units available for rent on a non-discriminatory basis



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2534075)