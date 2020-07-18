All apartments in Pasco
6311 Rocket Lane

6311 Rocket Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6311 Rocket Lane, Pasco, WA 99301

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
6311 Rocket Lane Available 08/10/20 6311 Rocket Ln - Blt 2013, Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living rm, great room/family with gas fireplace open to kitchen with all stainless appliances, Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and GAS stove. Laundry room with washer/dryer, 2 car garage w/opener, covered patio and UGS. Sorry no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3272700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6311 Rocket Lane have any available units?
6311 Rocket Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco, WA.
What amenities does 6311 Rocket Lane have?
Some of 6311 Rocket Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6311 Rocket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6311 Rocket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6311 Rocket Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6311 Rocket Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco.
Does 6311 Rocket Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6311 Rocket Lane offers parking.
Does 6311 Rocket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6311 Rocket Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6311 Rocket Lane have a pool?
No, 6311 Rocket Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6311 Rocket Lane have accessible units?
No, 6311 Rocket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6311 Rocket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6311 Rocket Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6311 Rocket Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6311 Rocket Lane has units with air conditioning.
