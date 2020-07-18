Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

6311 Rocket Lane Available 08/10/20 6311 Rocket Ln - Blt 2013, Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living rm, great room/family with gas fireplace open to kitchen with all stainless appliances, Refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and GAS stove. Laundry room with washer/dryer, 2 car garage w/opener, covered patio and UGS. Sorry no pets. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3272700)