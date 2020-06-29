3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

2 bedroom + den - Conveniently located off of Jackson Ave, off Sedgwick in Port Orchard, this 2 bed/1 bath duplex with den features a large living room with wood fireplace, a decently sized deck, w/d hookups, and a large yard. It comes with 1 carport space plus additional driveway parking. Yard maintenance is shared between each side of the duplex. OWNER WILL ALLOW 1 CAT FOR UNIT B ONLY, NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Tenant pays water, electric, and garbage; property is on a septic, so no sewer bill. (IP & KM)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



Reid Property Management does not use comprehensive reusable credit reports.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2499035)