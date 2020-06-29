All apartments in Parkwood
Parkwood, WA
3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B
3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B

3270 Southeast Goldmaur Court · No Longer Available
Location

3270 Southeast Goldmaur Court, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2 bedroom + den - Conveniently located off of Jackson Ave, off Sedgwick in Port Orchard, this 2 bed/1 bath duplex with den features a large living room with wood fireplace, a decently sized deck, w/d hookups, and a large yard. It comes with 1 carport space plus additional driveway parking. Yard maintenance is shared between each side of the duplex. OWNER WILL ALLOW 1 CAT FOR UNIT B ONLY, NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Tenant pays water, electric, and garbage; property is on a septic, so no sewer bill. (IP & KM)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

Reid Property Management does not use comprehensive reusable credit reports.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2499035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B have any available units?
3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B have?
Some of 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkwood.
Does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B offers parking.
Does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B have a pool?
No, 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B have accessible units?
No, 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3270 Goldmaur Ct SE Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
