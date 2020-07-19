All apartments in Parkwood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2112 Kelp Place E

2112 East Kelp Place · No Longer Available
Location

2112 East Kelp Place, Parkwood, WA 98366

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Elegant 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Cul-de-Sac Home! - *PENDING APPLICATIONS*

Looking for your next home in the heart of Port Orchard? Stop looking here! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings, custom stonework on the fireplace, a large open kitchen and an easy flow throughout! The master bedroom is very spacious and features a walk-in closet & private bath. Entertain and relax on the back patio during those long summer days! Easy commute to HWY 16 and the foot ferry! Call Paramount Property Management today to schedule a viewing!

*Paramount does not accept reusable tenant screening reports
*Please do not disturb current tenants

(RLNE4204145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Kelp Place E have any available units?
2112 Kelp Place E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkwood, WA.
What amenities does 2112 Kelp Place E have?
Some of 2112 Kelp Place E's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Kelp Place E currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Kelp Place E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Kelp Place E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Kelp Place E is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Kelp Place E offer parking?
No, 2112 Kelp Place E does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Kelp Place E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Kelp Place E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Kelp Place E have a pool?
No, 2112 Kelp Place E does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Kelp Place E have accessible units?
No, 2112 Kelp Place E does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Kelp Place E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Kelp Place E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Kelp Place E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Kelp Place E does not have units with air conditioning.
