860 Lafayette Street South

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath Rambler in Parkland! Fenced in yard! Family kitchen and Living room! 1 Car Garage! W/D Hookups only! close to freeway and shopping.
**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**
Utilities:
Electric: Parkland Light & Water
Water: Split 50% between units paid in addition to rent
Sewer:$53 In addition to rent
Refuse: Pierce County
Pets negotiable and
are subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN 3096
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/8/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.