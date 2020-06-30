860 Lafayette Street South

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage carpet

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Cute 2 bedroom 1 Bath Rambler in Parkland! Fenced in yard! Family kitchen and Living room! 1 Car Garage! W/D Hookups only! close to freeway and shopping.



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: Parkland Light & Water

Water: Split 50% between units paid in addition to rent

Sewer:$53 In addition to rent

Refuse: Pierce County



Pets negotiable and

are subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN 3096



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 4/8/20

