760 Polk St S

Newly renovated 832 sqft upstairs unit with optional large detached George. The unit is part of a triplex in a quite neighborhood with easy access to Highway 512 and the I-5 Freeway. Lots of off-street parking.
Unit will be available starting October 15th Open house on October 5th and 6th from 12 pm to 4 pm
Newer Appliances: Washer and Dryer Refrigerator Stove Dishwasher
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
