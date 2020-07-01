All apartments in Parkland
Find more places like 760 Polk St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkland, WA
/
760 Polk St S
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:18 PM

760 Polk St S

760 Polk St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

760 Polk St S, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated 832 sqft upstairs unit with optional large detached George. The unit is part of a triplex in a quite neighborhood with easy access to Highway 512 and the I-5 Freeway. Lots of off-street parking.

Unit will be available starting October 15th
Open house on October 5th and 6th from 12 pm to 4 pm

Newer Appliances:
Washer and Dryer
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Polk St S have any available units?
760 Polk St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 760 Polk St S have?
Some of 760 Polk St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Polk St S currently offering any rent specials?
760 Polk St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Polk St S pet-friendly?
No, 760 Polk St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 760 Polk St S offer parking?
Yes, 760 Polk St S offers parking.
Does 760 Polk St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 760 Polk St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Polk St S have a pool?
No, 760 Polk St S does not have a pool.
Does 760 Polk St S have accessible units?
No, 760 Polk St S does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Polk St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Polk St S has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Polk St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Polk St S does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna Apartments
10712 17th Avenue South
Parkland, WA 98444
Miramonte Apartments
11216 18th Ave S
Parkland, WA 98444
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S
Parkland, WA 98444

Similar Pages

Parkland 1 BedroomsParkland 2 Bedrooms
Parkland Apartments with BalconyParkland Apartments with Parking
Parkland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pacific Lutheran UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College