Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

746 114th street E

746 114th Street East · No Longer Available
Location

746 114th Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community! - *Application pending
Corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, great room concept, low maintenance back and front yard. Good size master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Additional features include gas fireplace, gas forced air furnace, and single car attached garage Tranquil waterway on east-side of the home, Great community, Club house available through association. No pets pls. Additional Photos coming soon.

Minimum Rental Qualifications:
Credit score 600 (All Adults)
Monthly House Hold Income $4800
2 years good and verifiable rental history

Rental Terms:
$1595 Rent
$1595 Security Deposit
$40 App Fee Per Adult
$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.
1 year lease minimum

#3021

Todd@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4919767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 746 114th street E have any available units?
746 114th street E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 746 114th street E have?
Some of 746 114th street E's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 746 114th street E currently offering any rent specials?
746 114th street E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 746 114th street E pet-friendly?
No, 746 114th street E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 746 114th street E offer parking?
Yes, 746 114th street E offers parking.
Does 746 114th street E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 746 114th street E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 746 114th street E have a pool?
No, 746 114th street E does not have a pool.
Does 746 114th street E have accessible units?
No, 746 114th street E does not have accessible units.
Does 746 114th street E have units with dishwashers?
No, 746 114th street E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 746 114th street E have units with air conditioning?
No, 746 114th street E does not have units with air conditioning.
