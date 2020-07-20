746 114th street E

Amenities

garage walk in closets clubhouse fireplace

3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community! - *Application pending

Corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, great room concept, low maintenance back and front yard. Good size master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Additional features include gas fireplace, gas forced air furnace, and single car attached garage Tranquil waterway on east-side of the home, Great community, Club house available through association. No pets pls. Additional Photos coming soon.



Minimum Rental Qualifications:

Credit score 600 (All Adults)

Monthly House Hold Income $4800

2 years good and verifiable rental history



Rental Terms:

$1595 Rent

$1595 Security Deposit

$40 App Fee Per Adult

$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.

1 year lease minimum



#3021



Todd@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4919767)