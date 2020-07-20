746 114th street E

Amenities
3 bed 2.5 bath in Gated Community! - *Application pending
Corner lot with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath, great room concept, low maintenance back and front yard. Good size master with 5 piece bath and walk in closet. Additional features include gas fireplace, gas forced air furnace, and single car attached garage Tranquil waterway on east-side of the home, Great community, Club house available through association. No pets pls. Additional Photos coming soon.
Minimum Rental Qualifications:
Credit score 600 (All Adults)
Monthly House Hold Income $4800
2 years good and verifiable rental history
Rental Terms:
$1595 Rent
$1595 Security Deposit
$40 App Fee Per Adult
$51.50 Flat Rate sewer bill charged to the tenant monthly.
1 year lease minimum
#3021
Todd@havenrent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4919767)