Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

420-130th St Ct S

420 130th Street Court South · No Longer Available
Location

420 130th Street Court South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW!!! - Cute 2 bedrooms 1 bath duplex in Parkland area. Close to shopping and freeway. Decent sized yard. Washer and dryer hookups. On dead-end street. This will go fast! First $1395 & Deposit $1395required upon move in. App $50. RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED!!

**Please see www.bci-properties.com for availability. For all applications please see http://www.bcirent.com/tenant-info and submit to managers@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.

For showing or more info, please Contact:
Tanisha White
253-241-4003
OR

BCI Properties, LLC
Licensed Real Estate Brokerage
9702 S Tacoma Way Suite #106
Lakewood, WA 98499
Office: (253) 531-2000 or; (253) 531-1010

*See all of our listings at: www.BCI-Properties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5403190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420-130th St Ct S have any available units?
420-130th St Ct S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 420-130th St Ct S currently offering any rent specials?
420-130th St Ct S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420-130th St Ct S pet-friendly?
No, 420-130th St Ct S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 420-130th St Ct S offer parking?
No, 420-130th St Ct S does not offer parking.
Does 420-130th St Ct S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420-130th St Ct S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420-130th St Ct S have a pool?
No, 420-130th St Ct S does not have a pool.
Does 420-130th St Ct S have accessible units?
No, 420-130th St Ct S does not have accessible units.
Does 420-130th St Ct S have units with dishwashers?
No, 420-130th St Ct S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420-130th St Ct S have units with air conditioning?
No, 420-130th St Ct S does not have units with air conditioning.
