305 123rd St E

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking 24hr maintenance internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.



Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!



Cozy, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Parkland.



The lovely and unfurnished interior features vinyl, linoleum, and carpet floors, big windows with blinds. A kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, stove, and an oven. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. It has a built-in closet in the bedroom. Shower/tub combo in the bathroom. Centralized heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a huge yard for fun outdoor activities.



Tenants are responsible for water, sewage, electricity, cable, and internet. Utility providers: water & sewage - Parkland Water; Electricity - Puget Sound Energy.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

It comes with a 1-car covered carport with a small storage unit.



Pets are not allowed on the property but are negotiable.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



The closest park is Mayfair County Park.



