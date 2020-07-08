All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

305 123rd St E

305 123rd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

305 123rd Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
24hr maintenance
carport
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.

Call us now at 408-780-2691 to book your showing!

Cozy, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom single-family home property rental in a quiet neighborhood in Parkland.

The lovely and unfurnished interior features vinyl, linoleum, and carpet floors, big windows with blinds. A kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinets with drawer storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, stove, and an oven. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. It has a built-in closet in the bedroom. Shower/tub combo in the bathroom. Centralized heating installed for climate control. The exterior features a huge yard for fun outdoor activities.

Tenants are responsible for water, sewage, electricity, cable, and internet. Utility providers: water & sewage - Parkland Water; Electricity - Puget Sound Energy.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
It comes with a 1-car covered carport with a small storage unit.

Pets are not allowed on the property but are negotiable.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

The closest park is Mayfair County Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5720335)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 123rd St E have any available units?
305 123rd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 305 123rd St E have?
Some of 305 123rd St E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 123rd St E currently offering any rent specials?
305 123rd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 123rd St E pet-friendly?
No, 305 123rd St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 305 123rd St E offer parking?
Yes, 305 123rd St E offers parking.
Does 305 123rd St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 123rd St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 123rd St E have a pool?
No, 305 123rd St E does not have a pool.
Does 305 123rd St E have accessible units?
No, 305 123rd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 305 123rd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 123rd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 305 123rd St E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 123rd St E has units with air conditioning.

