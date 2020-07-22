All apartments in Parkland
13423 C Street South

13423 C Street South · No Longer Available
Location

13423 C Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

This charming little craftsman style home sits on a very large corner lot with plenty of room for a garden and much more. The home features one bedroom, one bath, and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space fit for a chef. This home will not last long !!! go to www.integrityrentals.com to schedule a showing.

Terms are month to month. Rent plus a deposit of $995 and move in fee of $250 are due prior to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit plus $50 month pet rent. Please see our restricted pet breeds. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply.

The move-in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.

Tenant pays all utilities and maintains all grounds.

Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to applying.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $48, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 13423 C Street South have any available units?
13423 C Street South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
Is 13423 C Street South currently offering any rent specials?
13423 C Street South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13423 C Street South pet-friendly?
No, 13423 C Street South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 13423 C Street South offer parking?
No, 13423 C Street South does not offer parking.
Does 13423 C Street South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13423 C Street South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13423 C Street South have a pool?
No, 13423 C Street South does not have a pool.
Does 13423 C Street South have accessible units?
No, 13423 C Street South does not have accessible units.
Does 13423 C Street South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13423 C Street South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13423 C Street South have units with air conditioning?
No, 13423 C Street South does not have units with air conditioning.
