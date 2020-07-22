13423 C Street South

Amenities

This charming little craftsman style home sits on a very large corner lot with plenty of room for a garden and much more. The home features one bedroom, one bath, and a kitchen with plenty of cabinet space fit for a chef. This home will not last long !!! go to www.integrityrentals.com to schedule a showing.



Terms are month to month. Rent plus a deposit of $995 and move in fee of $250 are due prior to move in. Pets on a case by case basis with an additional $500 deposit plus $50 month pet rent. Please see our restricted pet breeds. No Smoking. $48 application fee per adult to apply.



The move-in availability date is an estimated date and is subject to change.



Tenant pays all utilities and maintains all grounds.



Visit our website at www.integrityrentals.com to fill out an application or to schedule a showing. Also check our website to review Rental Requirements prior to applying.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable.



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.