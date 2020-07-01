11508 7th Ave CT E

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace

Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath house in Gate Community! Near JBLM! - **This Property Currently Has A Long Waiting List**



Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a den! Room for everyone. Kitchen has breakfast bar, formal dining, cozy gas log fireplace in living room, hardwood floor entry, blonde maple millwork throughout. Separate laundry room and lots of hidden storage places. Great landscaping front and back. No pets please.



Rental Criteria

Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)

Minimum Monthly Income $5,000.

Good Rental History 2 years+

1 year lease minimum

No pets.



Richard@havenrent.com



#3044



(RLNE5407650)