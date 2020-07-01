All apartments in Parkland
Last updated January 29 2020

11508 7th Ave CT E

11508 7th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Location

11508 7th Avenue Court East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath house in Gate Community! Near JBLM! - **This Property Currently Has A Long Waiting List**

Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a den! Room for everyone. Kitchen has breakfast bar, formal dining, cozy gas log fireplace in living room, hardwood floor entry, blonde maple millwork throughout. Separate laundry room and lots of hidden storage places. Great landscaping front and back. No pets please.

Rental Criteria
Minimum Credit Score 600 (All Adults)
Minimum Monthly Income $5,000.
Good Rental History 2 years+
1 year lease minimum
No pets.

Richard@havenrent.com

#3044

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11508 7th Ave CT E have any available units?
11508 7th Ave CT E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 11508 7th Ave CT E have?
Some of 11508 7th Ave CT E's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11508 7th Ave CT E currently offering any rent specials?
11508 7th Ave CT E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11508 7th Ave CT E pet-friendly?
No, 11508 7th Ave CT E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 11508 7th Ave CT E offer parking?
Yes, 11508 7th Ave CT E offers parking.
Does 11508 7th Ave CT E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11508 7th Ave CT E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11508 7th Ave CT E have a pool?
No, 11508 7th Ave CT E does not have a pool.
Does 11508 7th Ave CT E have accessible units?
No, 11508 7th Ave CT E does not have accessible units.
Does 11508 7th Ave CT E have units with dishwashers?
No, 11508 7th Ave CT E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11508 7th Ave CT E have units with air conditioning?
No, 11508 7th Ave CT E does not have units with air conditioning.

