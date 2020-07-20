11426 6th Avenue East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute 3 Bedroom 3 Story in Parkland! 2 Full baths and 2 Half Baths! 2 Car Garage. Fenced Back Yard! All appliances! Gas Fireplace!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Utilities:

Electric: Parkland

Gas: PSE

Water: Parkland

Refuse: Pierce County

Sewer: $52 with Rent

School District: Franklin Pierce



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-refundable Pest Treatment fee



$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$100 Utility Deposit

$150 Non-refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3802



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/6/19

