Parkland, WA
11426 6th Avenue East
Last updated June 6 2019 at 10:06 PM

11426 6th Avenue East

11426 6th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

11426 6th Avenue East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net

Cute 3 Bedroom 3 Story in Parkland! 2 Full baths and 2 Half Baths! 2 Car Garage. Fenced Back Yard! All appliances! Gas Fireplace!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Utilities:
Electric: Parkland
Gas: PSE
Water: Parkland
Refuse: Pierce County
Sewer: $52 with Rent
School District: Franklin Pierce

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-refundable Pest Treatment fee

$400 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$100 Utility Deposit
$150 Non-refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3802

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 6/6/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11426 6th Avenue East have any available units?
11426 6th Avenue East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 11426 6th Avenue East have?
Some of 11426 6th Avenue East's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11426 6th Avenue East currently offering any rent specials?
11426 6th Avenue East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11426 6th Avenue East pet-friendly?
Yes, 11426 6th Avenue East is pet friendly.
Does 11426 6th Avenue East offer parking?
Yes, 11426 6th Avenue East offers parking.
Does 11426 6th Avenue East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11426 6th Avenue East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11426 6th Avenue East have a pool?
No, 11426 6th Avenue East does not have a pool.
Does 11426 6th Avenue East have accessible units?
No, 11426 6th Avenue East does not have accessible units.
Does 11426 6th Avenue East have units with dishwashers?
No, 11426 6th Avenue East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11426 6th Avenue East have units with air conditioning?
No, 11426 6th Avenue East does not have units with air conditioning.
