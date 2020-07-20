All apartments in Parkland
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:23 PM

10427 Sheridan Ave South

10427 Sheridan Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

10427 Sheridan Avenue South, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute little one bedroom duplex is in the process of getting new carpet and paint. Finishing touches will be completed soon! It has a covered carport and large backyard. Easy access to freeways.

NOTE: No washer/dryer hookups

MONTHLY RENT: $950.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $900.00

UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities

NO SMOKING

1 YEAR LEASE

APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER

VISIT WWW.CLOCKWISEPM.COM TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING

RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY
For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria. Visit our website to view more detailed rental criteria.

All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly. Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose potential issues to management prior to application. Qualification cannot be guaranteed.

Approved applicants must begin paying rent within one week of application approval unless arrangements are made in advance with Clockwise Property Management or occupancy cannot be granted by the Landlord until a particular date such as waiting for the outgoing tenant to vacate or repairs being made, if any.

Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.

MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS
One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).

As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10427 Sheridan Ave South have any available units?
10427 Sheridan Ave South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 10427 Sheridan Ave South have?
Some of 10427 Sheridan Ave South's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10427 Sheridan Ave South currently offering any rent specials?
10427 Sheridan Ave South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10427 Sheridan Ave South pet-friendly?
Yes, 10427 Sheridan Ave South is pet friendly.
Does 10427 Sheridan Ave South offer parking?
Yes, 10427 Sheridan Ave South offers parking.
Does 10427 Sheridan Ave South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10427 Sheridan Ave South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10427 Sheridan Ave South have a pool?
No, 10427 Sheridan Ave South does not have a pool.
Does 10427 Sheridan Ave South have accessible units?
No, 10427 Sheridan Ave South does not have accessible units.
Does 10427 Sheridan Ave South have units with dishwashers?
No, 10427 Sheridan Ave South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10427 Sheridan Ave South have units with air conditioning?
No, 10427 Sheridan Ave South does not have units with air conditioning.
