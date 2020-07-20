10427 Sheridan Ave South

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport carpet

This cute little one bedroom duplex is in the process of getting new carpet and paint. Finishing touches will be completed soon! It has a covered carport and large backyard. Easy access to freeways.



NOTE: No washer/dryer hookups



MONTHLY RENT: $950.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $900.00



UTILITIES: Tenant responsible for all utilities



NO SMOKING



1 YEAR LEASE



APPLICATION FEE: $42 PER ADULT 18 YEARS AND OLDER



VISIT WWW.CLOCKWISEPM.COM TODAY TO REQUEST A SHOWING



RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS SUMMARY

For your convenience, here is a brief summary of our Rental Application Process and Resident Selection Criteria. Visit our website to view more detailed rental criteria.



All applicants must be 18 or over. Applicants with credit scores below 625 and/or other qualification issues may be subject to denial or conditional approval such as an increased security deposit and/or a risk mitigation fee. All applicants desiring to reside together will be evaluated jointly. Applicants are highly encouraged to disclose potential issues to management prior to application. Qualification cannot be guaranteed.



Approved applicants must begin paying rent within one week of application approval unless arrangements are made in advance with Clockwise Property Management or occupancy cannot be granted by the Landlord until a particular date such as waiting for the outgoing tenant to vacate or repairs being made, if any.



Pet considerations vary based on the specific property and/or unit as well as history of the applicant.



MINIMUM MOVE-IN REQUIREMENTS

One month's rent, the security deposit, other property specific deposits/fees/charges and the admin fee of $127, all paid with secured funds (cashier's check or money order).



As property management professionals, we strictly comply with all fair housing laws.