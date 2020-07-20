All apartments in Parkland
1015 141st Street S.

1015 141st Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1015 141st Street South, Parkland, WA 98444
Parkland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Rambler Near JBLM! - Application Pending

$250 move in Bonus for move in date before November 15th!! This lovely 3 bedroom home has lots of space to spread out! Over 2300 square feet of living space with new flooring and fresh paint through out. Well cared for back yard is fully fenced with covered patio area perfect for summer fun. Living room and family room both feature wood burning fireplaces. 2 car attached garage. Lanscaping included!

1 small pet may be considered on case by case basis.

Richard@havenrent.com

#3075

(RLNE4995283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 141st Street S. have any available units?
1015 141st Street S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 1015 141st Street S. have?
Some of 1015 141st Street S.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 141st Street S. currently offering any rent specials?
1015 141st Street S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 141st Street S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1015 141st Street S. is pet friendly.
Does 1015 141st Street S. offer parking?
Yes, 1015 141st Street S. offers parking.
Does 1015 141st Street S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 141st Street S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 141st Street S. have a pool?
No, 1015 141st Street S. does not have a pool.
Does 1015 141st Street S. have accessible units?
No, 1015 141st Street S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 141st Street S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 141st Street S. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 141st Street S. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1015 141st Street S. does not have units with air conditioning.
