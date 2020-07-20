1015 141st Street S.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Move in Ready 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath Rambler Near JBLM! - Application Pending



$250 move in Bonus for move in date before November 15th!! This lovely 3 bedroom home has lots of space to spread out! Over 2300 square feet of living space with new flooring and fresh paint through out. Well cared for back yard is fully fenced with covered patio area perfect for summer fun. Living room and family room both feature wood burning fireplaces. 2 car attached garage. Lanscaping included!



1 small pet may be considered on case by case basis.



