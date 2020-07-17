924 Daffodil Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Near Foothills Trail! - Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home over looking the walking trail and river near down town Orting. Complete with 2 fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, covered lounge area, and RV parking all on a large lot! Minutes from the Foothills Trail with access to local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!



Step inside this gorgeous home and into the large, open living room with windows for added natural light. The family room is next with ceiling fan, large windows and anchored in a cozy fireplace with wood mantel and tile surround. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized pantry and eat in dining.



Upstairs are 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The luxurious master boasts an additional fireplace, walk in closet, and 5 piece en suite bath.



The large, fenced backyard is ideal for entertaining and gatherings with the upgraded deck and covered lounging area. 2 car garage with RV parking!



Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.



(RLNE5530853)