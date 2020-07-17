All apartments in Orting
Find more places like 924 Daffodil Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orting, WA
/
924 Daffodil Ave NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

924 Daffodil Ave NE

924 Daffodil Avenue Northeast · (253) 426-1730
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

924 Daffodil Avenue Northeast, Orting, WA 98360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 924 Daffodil Ave NE · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Near Foothills Trail! - Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home over looking the walking trail and river near down town Orting. Complete with 2 fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, covered lounge area, and RV parking all on a large lot! Minutes from the Foothills Trail with access to local freeways for quick commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today!

Step inside this gorgeous home and into the large, open living room with windows for added natural light. The family room is next with ceiling fan, large windows and anchored in a cozy fireplace with wood mantel and tile surround. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, oversized pantry and eat in dining.

Upstairs are 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The luxurious master boasts an additional fireplace, walk in closet, and 5 piece en suite bath.

The large, fenced backyard is ideal for entertaining and gatherings with the upgraded deck and covered lounging area. 2 car garage with RV parking!

Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

(RLNE5530853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 Daffodil Ave NE have any available units?
924 Daffodil Ave NE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 924 Daffodil Ave NE have?
Some of 924 Daffodil Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 Daffodil Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
924 Daffodil Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 Daffodil Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 Daffodil Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 924 Daffodil Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 924 Daffodil Ave NE offers parking.
Does 924 Daffodil Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 Daffodil Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 Daffodil Ave NE have a pool?
No, 924 Daffodil Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 924 Daffodil Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 924 Daffodil Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 924 Daffodil Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 Daffodil Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 Daffodil Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 Daffodil Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 924 Daffodil Ave NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WASouth Hill, WAGraham, WABonney Lake, WASumner, WAFrederickson, WAEdgewood, WA
Fife, WAPacific, WAMilton, WASpanaway, WAParkland, WAEnumclaw, WALakeland North, WADes Moines, WAMaple Valley, WASeaTac, WAUniversity Place, WANormandy Park, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity