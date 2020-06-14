/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM
60 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Orchards, WA
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Cedar House
6811 NE 121st Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,233
675 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome home to Cedar House Apartments, an oasis of relaxed comfort nestled on the northeast side of the city.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7907 NE 180th Ave
7907 NE 180th Ave, Orchards, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
7907 NE 180th Ave Available 07/01/20 One bedroom, one bath, private "Mother-In-Law" suite with its own yard and all utilities included! - This quiet one bedroom, one bath, Mother-In-Law suite of a newer home has hardwood floors, granite countertops,
Results within 1 mile of Orchards
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North Image
8 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,122
622 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Reflections at the Park
11510 NE 112th Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
747 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, extra storage and air conditioning. Business center and round-the-clock gym. Right next to Prairie High School. Close to I-205 and I-5.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Kevanna Park
Contact for Availability
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Orchards
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
735 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:38pm
Bennington
13 Units Available
The Club at the Park
17775 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at the Park in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
Bennington
14 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
641 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ellsworth Springs
13 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
640 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Cascade Park
7 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
640 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Bennington
5 Units Available
Parkside Lofts
17701 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
527 sqft
Enjoy the amenities of modern living without the concrete jungle.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
747 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
765 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kevanna Park
32 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Fircrest
7 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,274
865 sqft
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
Landover - Sharmel
8 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ogden
14 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
722 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:03pm
$
Fircrest
20 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
$
Cascade Park
10 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
656 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
797 sqft
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
