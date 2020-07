Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom home with Moutnatn and Water Views - Sweeping city, water, and Mountain views! 4 bed/3 bath 2712 sq. ft. home. Features include: Separate living areas-1 up, 1 down, second kitchen, landscaped lot, 2 master suites, and fruit trees. Enjoy the views and city lights. Oil Forced Air Heating. Wood burning fireplace. No pets. For more information please call (360) 675-3329 or email rentwhidbey@windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3252654)