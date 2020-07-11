18 Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA with move-in specials
Lynnwood, Wash. sits on what once was a demonstration poultry farm that was part of a pre-WWI "back to the land" movement to get people farming land that had been logged over. It became a settlement called Alderwood, which later turned into Lynnwood. The neighborhood of North Lynnwood is now mostly mixed-used residential, with few chickens left.
North Lynnwood is a dynamic neighborhood in the middle of the north side of the greater Seattle area. Set at the junction of I-5 and I-405, rentals in North Lynnwood are great for people commuting and even better for people working in town. The city's population more than triples during the workday, thanks to all the businesses and shopping centers in town. North Lynnwood sits near the Puget Sound on the west and the grandeur of the North Cascades to the east. It's come a long way since the time when poultry ruled the day. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Lynnwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
North Lynnwood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.