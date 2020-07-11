Apartment List
/
WA
/
north lynnwood
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:47 AM

18 Apartments for rent in North Lynnwood, WA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Lynnwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specia... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Holly
The Winsley
9900 12th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,270
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1274 sqft
Offering a collection of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, the Walden Pond Apartment complex includes an indoor basketball court, a swimming pool, a resident clubhouse, on-site management and many other amenities.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
9 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
$
16 Units Available
Holly
Olin Fields
10115 Holly Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1248 sqft
Quiet complex with natural landscaping, resident lounge, indoor basketball court and game room with ping-pong table. Apartments equipped with air conditioning and washer/dryer. Walk to Loganberry Lane Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Westmont
CentrePointe Greens
8600 18th Ave W, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-designed homes in a retreat-like community. These Everett apartments boast dishwashers, private balconies and in-unit washer/dryers. Sports court, tanning salon and indoor swimming pool. Convenient access to Boeing Fwy.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
31 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
33 Units Available
HighGrove
12433 Admiralty Way, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1538 sqft
Large kitchens, two-tone color schemes, wood-style floors, walk-in closets and private balconies. Large outdoor pool, 24-hour fitness center, fire pit, terrace and clubhouse on-site. Close to Kasch Park, Everett Mall and Mariner High School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
10 Units Available
Northlake Terrace
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,456
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Results within 10 miles of North Lynnwood
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Sheridan Beach
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Lake Forest Park, WA, that’s just north of Seattle, Watercrest Apartment Homes may be just right for you. Our community offers the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
53 Units Available
North Creek-195th
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,580
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1165 sqft
Now Offering Up to 6 Weeks Free! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Town Center
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,454
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,997
1111 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Olympic Hills
Solara
12736 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,352
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1079 sqft
Great location in North Seattle. Community features Fitness Center, game room and theater room for all tenants to use. Apartments have 9-foot ceilings, premium kitchen appliances and full-size w/d in unit.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
120 Units Available
Echo Lake
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,350
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
964 sqft
NOW OPEN for Summer 2020 move-ins! Welcome to Geo. Built as a modern interpretation of the Pacific Northwest, Geo blends rustic, contemporary, and natural into a comfortable, yet urban retreat.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 04:47am
$
10 Units Available
Maple Leaf
Lane
10720 5th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,475
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
960 sqft
Lane Apartments presents a opportunity to enjoy the beauty and action of Seattle but with character all its own. Steps from the Northgate Shopping Center, this area is often referred to as one of Seattle's hidden gems.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Olympic Hills
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
930 sqft
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
7 Units Available
Bitter Lake
Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,863
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Northgate Mall and Safeco Field. Spacious apartments in a contemporary community with a fitness center, clubhouse and outdoor swimming pool. Underground garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Finn Hill
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
Studio
$1,545
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
South Juanita
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way, Kirkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,846
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1223 sqft
Just steps away from Juanita Beach and Lake Washington. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents can enjoy pool, clubhouse, coffee bar, gym, game room and courtyard. Pet friendly.
City Guide for North Lynnwood, WA

Lynnwood, Wash. sits on what once was a demonstration poultry farm that was part of a pre-WWI "back to the land" movement to get people farming land that had been logged over. It became a settlement called Alderwood, which later turned into Lynnwood. The neighborhood of North Lynnwood is now mostly mixed-used residential, with few chickens left.

North Lynnwood is a dynamic neighborhood in the middle of the north side of the greater Seattle area. Set at the junction of I-5 and I-405, rentals in North Lynnwood are great for people commuting and even better for people working in town. The city's population more than triples during the workday, thanks to all the businesses and shopping centers in town. North Lynnwood sits near the Puget Sound on the west and the grandeur of the North Cascades to the east. It's come a long way since the time when poultry ruled the day. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in North Lynnwood, WA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to North Lynnwood apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

North Lynnwood apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Lynnwood 3 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood Accessible ApartmentsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Balcony
North Lynnwood Apartments with GarageNorth Lynnwood Apartments with GymNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Lynnwood Apartments with ParkingNorth Lynnwood Apartments with PoolNorth Lynnwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer
North Lynnwood Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Lynnwood Furnished ApartmentsNorth Lynnwood Pet Friendly PlacesNorth Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College