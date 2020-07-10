814 156th Place Southwest

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

I am looking to rent 1 private room in a fully furnished single family home.



This accommodation is brand new and spacious home located in a wonderful neighborhood in Lynnwood near Martha Lake (available immediately). This home has easy access to I5, I405, Costco, Alderwood mall, QFC, Fred Meyer, restaurants, mill creek town center and more. Bus stop at walking distance.



Rent includes utilities (water, electricity, gas, garbage), internet, washer, dryer, spacious common area, etc.



Available immediately.



Yearly lease term, one month rent deposit. No pets, no smoking, maintain cleanliness.



If interested drop me a message.